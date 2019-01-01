Lookman’s first Bundesliga start of the season for Leipzig ends in defeat against Freiburg

The Anglo-Nigerian was included in the starting line-up for the first time this term but could not help his side avoid defeat at Schwarzwald-Stadion

Ademola Lookman made his first German start of the season for Leipzig in their 2-1 defeat against on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was included in the Red Bulls’ starting line-up following his convincing showing in their victory against Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday – where he made his first appearance in the European tournament.

Nicolas Hofler opened the scoring for Christian Streich’s Freiburg in the 45th minute before Nils Petersen doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

Moments before the end of the game, Lukas Klostermann found the back of the net for the visitors but the effort was a mere consolation as the Schwarzwald-Stadion outfit claimed all three points.

Lookman, who secured a permanent move to the Red Bull Arena this summer from , featured for the duration of the game.

The defeat ensures Julian Nagelsmann’s men dropped to sixth spot in the league log after failing to add to their 15 points.

The Anglo-Nigerian will hope to keep his starting role when Leipzig take on in a League Cup tie on October 30.