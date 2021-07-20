Lokonga picks out his best position for Arsenal after completing £18m transfer

The 21-year-old midfielder has become the latest addition at Emirates Stadium and believes he has plenty to offer

Albert Sambi Lokonga has picked out his best position for Arsenal after completing an £18 million ($25m) move to Emirates Stadium.

The promising 21-year-old midfielder has become the latest addition to Mikel Arteta's ranks, with the Gunners buying into the potential of a Belgium U21 international.

It remains to be seen where Lokonga will slot into Arsenal's plans, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny also competing for midfield berths, but Lokonga believes his versatility can be put to good use.

Quizzed by Arsenal Media on whether he sees himself as a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking playmaker, Lokonga said: "I can play both.

"I can play both, I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but yeah, people say that I’m better in the six position."

Is Lokonga ready for the Premier League?

The highly-rated youngster took in 69 senior appearances for Anderlecht before making his way to England, so has plenty of experience under his belt.

The Premier League will, however, present an entirely new challenge to a player still finding his feet at the very highest level.

Lokonga said on the hurdles he has to clear in north London: "Yeah, it's a big step, but I feel confident because we have to.

"In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I'm looking to play in this league and I can't wait to start the league."

Lokonga is determined to prove his worth with the Gunners, especially as club legend Thierry Henry - who has formed part of the Belgian national team coaching staff alongside Roberto Martinez - is reported to have recommended a deal to Arsenal.

"It's very great, very great," Lokonga said of getting that big billing.

"I think it's a good thing for me because Thierry Henry was a legend over here but I don't know if it's really true because I didn't speak to him about the interest of Arsenal, but if he does, then it's a great thing for me."

