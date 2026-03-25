Locatelli misses, but Como doesn’t: Fabregas surges towards the Champions League (1.72), while Juve lose ground (2.75)

Locatelli misses, Como don’t. That’s how one could sum up the Serie A weekend, as far as the race for the Champions League is concerned. The midfielder’s missed penalty, in fact, forced Juventus to settle for a draw against Sassuolo but, more importantly, saw them lose ground to Fabregas’s men, who are now three points clear: according to betting analysts at Sisal and Planetwin365, the odds of Paz and his teammates finishing in the top four have plummeted to between 1.72 and 1.90, down from 2.50 just a few days ago. This is thanks to a superb run of form, with five consecutive wins culminating in a 5-0 thrashing of Pisa, whilst the Bianconeri, who failed to secure a third consecutive victory, have slipped to 2.75 from last week’s 1.85.





Level on points with Spalletti’s men are Roma, who, however, in the race for fourth place, are paying the price for their poor form in recent weeks and are failing to convince the bookmakers: despite returning to winning ways against Lecce, the Giallorossi are priced between 4.00 and 4.50 for Champions League qualification, up from 3.50 in recent days. Finally, Atalanta are well adrift; seven points behind Como, they are priced at between 30 and 50 times the stake, whilst Napoli and Milan have now all but secured their places in next season’s Champions League (at 1.02 for both)





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