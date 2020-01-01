Liverpool's Premier League title win 'one of the big stories in football history' - Klopp

The Reds boss believes his side's incredible 2019-20 campaign is up there with some of football's most iconic moments of the past

Jurgen Klopp believes 's Premier League title win this season is "one of the big stories in football history".

The Reds finally ended their wait for a 19th league title this year, clinching their first since 1990 after a stunning campaign.

After their final home game of the season against on Wednesday, Liverpool will be presented the Premier League trophy.

More teams

Klopp, who has also won the , Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with the Merseysiders, believes the club's title success will go down in history.

"I always thought it would be much nicer to win the league pretty early than going to a Champions League final where everything goes to this specific point – all or nothing," the Liverpool manager told reporters.

"Now we won the league seven matches before the season ends, which is absolutely incredible.

"It's 100 per cent the moment when we get the trophy which will be what it’s all about. I think it's one of the big stories in football history."

With two games remaining in their league season, Liverpool are 15 points clear of .

Klopp feels the club's success is extra special, saying: "If somebody would have had the chance to decide, OK, you can become a champion in any country this year and you can decide which team you can do it with – I think you want to have it very special.

"If you could make it make your choice, the choice would have been Liverpool FC, because it was the one which everybody wants to be part of and we are lucky enough to be part of this."

Despite knowing the day would come, and celebrating among themselves already, Klopp vowed there would be no sense of anti-climax when he and his players are handed their medals on the Kop.

"It's a little like Christmas," Klopp said. "If you know already before that you're getting a specific present before you have it, there's still some excitement.

"We are very excited about that. I've never touched a Premier League trophy for obvious reasons ever before. That will be special.

Article continues below

"I'm absolutely delighted the boys have this moment, because they deserve it more than anybody else. They've worked incredibly hard and they've dealt with so many setbacks in the last few years.

"We won the title this season but we've prepared already for two, three years.

"It was a really long run-up to this moment and it will be 100 per cent emotional again. How emotional I don't know, because that's how it is with emotions, you have to wait until you feel them."