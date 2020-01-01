Liverpool's on-loan Awoniyi sends message to Mainz after regaining consciousness

The Nigerian striker "passed out" in his side’s defeat at Opel Arena after a head collision and was rushed to the hospital

striker Taiwo Awoniyi has thanked the club’s medical team for their efforts to ensure he regained consciousness.

The Nigerian forward was stretchered off in the 23rd minute in his side’s 1-0 defeat to in Sunday’s game at Opel Arena.

Awoniyi hit the head of Felix Uduokhai and then landed awkwardly before he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a severe concussion.

On Monday, Mainz manager Achim Beierlorzer revealed the striker has regained consciousness and can now remember the incident.

The former U23 striker has thanked God, his club and Mainz University Medical Center for saving his life.

"The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, and then I passed out,” Awoniyi told the club website.

“It was difficult for me on the field to regain consciousness and really awake and it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now.

“I would like to praise our medical department at Mainz 05 and Mainz University Medical Center. They looked after me very well.

“And I thank the dear God who protected me in this situation and made everything possible for me anyway.”

Awoniyi joined Mainz last summer from Premier League club and has featured in 11 Bundesliga games for the Opel Arena outfit since his arrival.

The 05ers are three places above the relegation zone and the 22-year-old, who revealed he will not play a part when his side takes on on Wednesday, is confident they can avoid the drop from the top-flight at the end of the season.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team on the pitch in Dortmund, but I will support them as much as I can. Together we will give everything for the fans and avoid relegation, I'm sure of that,” he added.

Awoniyi has been with Liverpool since 2015, after his impressive showing for the Golden Eaglets at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he scored four goals in the competition to help Nigeria win the title.

The forward has, however, spent most of his time on loan playing in , the and .

It is yet to be seen when he will be allowed to take the field again.