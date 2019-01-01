Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wins 2018 African Player of the Year

The Liverpool star capped a stunning year with his second African Player of the Year crown, beating off competition from team-mate Mane and Aubameyang

Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 African Player of the Year prize ahead of Arsenal rival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane, claiming the prestigious award at Tuesday's ceremony in Dakar.

It is the Egypt international's second African Player of the Year title to become the fourth African after El Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure to win the award back to back.

The feat thwarts Aubameyang’s quest to add to his haul, with the Gabon international last winning the award in 2015.

The award caps yet another remarkable year for Salah, who secured boasts of 13 goals in the English Premier League to help the Reds lead the log.

The 26-year-old was named the Premier League Player of the Year and ranked high in Goal 50, Fifa Best Awards and Ballon d'Or.

Last season, he finished with 44 goals across all competitions and helped Jurgen Klopp’s men end as runners-up in the Champions League.

Also, he shrugged off a shoulder injury to feature in the 2018 Fifa World Cup where he scored two goals in two games.