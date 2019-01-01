‘Liverpool’s defence lacks vision without Van Dijk’ – Reds need Dutchman to win Club World Cup, says Kewell

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that a talismanic figure remains a doubt for a meeting with Flamengo, when his side will be chasing down another trophy

’s defence lacks vision without Virgil van Dijk, says Harry Kewell, with the ambitious Reds considered to need the Dutchman back as they prepare to go in search of more major silverware against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

The Reds managed to reach another showpiece event without the services of their £75 million ($98m) centre-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side edged their way past Monterrey on Wednesday, with Roberto Firmino snatching a dramatic winner in a 2-1 success.

Liverpool are now within touching distance of a global trophy, but another game has passed without a clean sheet being secured and Van Dijk’s absence is doing their cause in that department few favours.

Former Reds star Kewell told BBC Sport: “When I watch Liverpool play, I see Virgil constantly talking to everyone around him. He is always communicating with his full-backs, and the people in front of him.

“Yes people talk about him being a great defender because he can play out from the back and is comfortable on the ball, but a defender's first job is to defend - and, in the case of Van Dijk, it is to organise the rest of his defence too.

“That is what Liverpool missed the most against Monterrey. No-one had his kind of defensive vision, or ability to spot danger.

“Despite their lack of composure at the back, they actually defended pretty well for the most part but one thing I would criticise was the goal they conceded.

“No-one saw Stefan Medina's run to the far post, and once he had the leap on Naby Keita, there was no way Keita could defend it. After that, they did not really defend as a unit when the ball was in the box.

“I don't see that happening if Van Dijk is on the pitch.

“Clearly, they need him back in the team to face Flamengo - if he is fit, Liverpool will be calm and comfortable at the back and everyone will be a lot more relaxed.”

Klopp has admitted that Van Dijk remains a doubt for Saturday’s final in Qatar, but Kewell expects Liverpool to raise their game when it matters having got a taste for the high life in and UEFA Super Cup triumphs.

The Australian added: “To be honest, as a Liverpool fan, I really want to see them destroy teams early on - but at the moment they are creating a lot of chances they are not finishing.

“The great thing about this side, though, is that they don't seem to give up - and I don't think you can ever switch off against them.

“They are relentless, right to the end. I think that is the only way they know how to play and Klopp seems to have instilled that mentality in his whole squad, not just his first eleven.

“Klopp has created an environment where all his players are hungry, they are all fighting for a place and every time they get a chance they know they have to perform.

“What I like is that it is not one player who is the star. It is someone different every week - Alisson was outstanding against Monterrey for example.

“They are all competing with each other as well as working together and, of course, the important thing is that - when it really matters - they always produce something special.

“That's why I am so confident they will beat Flamengo on Saturday.

“I just cannot see anyone stopping this Liverpool team at the moment. They are so good it is frightening - and every time I think a team has worked them out, they just find the next level.”