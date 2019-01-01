‘Liverpool want to keep Anfield a fortress’ – No letting up in Premier League title charge, says Lallana

The Reds midfielder is looking for Jurgen Klopp’s side to keep their foot on the gas and become even stronger as injured players return to the fold

intend to “keep Anfield a fortress”, says Adam Lallana, with the Premier League leaders expecting to become even stronger once injured stars return to the fold.

Jurgen Klopp has thus far been able to counter any untimely fitness setbacks in 2019-20.

His side have pulled 13 points clear at the top of the table, dropping just two through 19 games.

Their most recent success came on home soil against , with VAR playing its part once again in a 1-0 victory for the Reds.

Klopp had a number of youngsters on the bench again for that contest, but had no need to turn to them.

That may not be the case over the coming weeks, but Lallana believes everybody at Anfield is ready to play their part in an ongoing bid to build on the foundations put down so far.

The international told the Reds’ official website: "It's a squad game and I've said before that we're going to need everybody.

"We've got a few injuries at the time being and three or four kids on the bench, it's a great experience for them being involved and so close to what's been a special season so far.

"We can't take our foot off the gas. We've got a couple of huge games at home in the next week – , who have had a fantastic season, and then the derby in the cup. A couple of big games that we can see in the next week.

“It's important we recover because we've had a few injuries and it's important that we get everybody back fit as quickly as possible.

"We want to maintain that form going into the New Year and keep Anfield a fortress."

Sadio Mane got the winner for Liverpool against Wolves, with technology working in the Reds’ favour after an initial handball decision had gone against Lallana.

Klopp’s side survived a few scares from that point, but showed once again that they can dig deep in order to keep a remarkable run of form going.

“It was a massive three points, a gritty three points at times,” added Lallana.

“We'll look back when we analyse the game and we can do better, we can improve better mentally and physically. I think we can make life easier for us, keep the ball better.

“But that's the attitude we want to have. We don't want to just win and think, 'Ah, we got away with that'. I think we can be better and I think it's important we have that attitude moving forward.”