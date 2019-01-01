‘Liverpool want the habit of winning trophies’ – Super Cup success is important to Milner

The Reds’ vice-captain is placing plenty of importance on a meeting with Chelsea, with the Champions League winners targeting more major silverware

James Milner wants to get into the “habit of winning trophies”, with the UEFA Super Cup presenting them with another opportunity to claim major silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rediscovered their taste for gold medals last season when securing a triumph.

The intention at Anfield is to build on that success and become regulars on the top tier of any given podium.

Milner is among the more experienced and decorated members of the Reds squad, having previously lifted the Premier League title and with , and is determined to add to his collection of honours while on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old told UEFA ahead of a continental clash with on Wednesday and the value being placed on the Super Cup by Liverpool: “I think it’s very important - I think you want to get in that habit of winning trophies.

“I think the Super Cup’s a special trophy to win because you’ve got to win a big trophy to get there as well, so I think it’s important.

“We’re playing against another top team, another English team, obviously, again.

“I think it’s a good way to start the season if you can win a trophy and it’s more silverware for the club if you can do that.”

Liverpool edged out domestic rivals to get their hands on the Champions League crown last season, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi finding the target in a 2-0 win.

More familiar foes now lie in wait at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, with Milner expecting a tough test from a Chelsea side working under the guidance of club legend Frank Lampard.

He added: “We know it’ll be a tough game and two good teams, early in the season which is never easy as well.

“Obviously there’s been a lot of players away from both teams in various tournaments in the summer, so it’s always a tough time of the season with players at different stages of their fitness and [having had] different [amounts of] time-off and things like that, but it’s the sort of game where everyone will click in straight away and be ready for it.

Article continues below

“And at that level, no matter how long you’ve had off, just because of what a good game it’ll be to play in and it’s a chance to win silverware and there will be a great atmosphere as well.

“It’s important to get a good start to the season and there’s nothing better than winning a game like that.”

Liverpool will have the greater momentum heading into a midweek clash with Chelsea, with the Reds having overcome Norwich 4-1 in their 2019-20 Premier League season opener while the Blues suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat away at Manchester United.