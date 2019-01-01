Liverpool vs Genk: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Genk for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to build on their win on matchday 3 when they welcome to the Anfield for a matchday 4 clash on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are second in Group E with just six points from three games while Genk are at the bottom of the group with just a point to show for their efforts.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson Midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum Forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Nathaniel Clyne remain long-term injury absentees for Liverpool. Naby Keita also suffered a knock against and remains doubtful.

Genk possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Gaëtan Coucke Defenders Joakim Mæhle, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí, Jere Uronen Midfielders Junya Ito, Bryan Heynen, Sander Berge, Théo Bongonda Forwards Mbwana Samatta, Paul Onuachu

Match Preview

Before Liverpool travelled to Genk on matchday three, they had not won any Champions League group stage game away from home in the past two years. To make matters worse they had suffered a defeat to in their campaign opener this season and Jurgen Klopp's men were desperate for an away win.



In , they returned to their very best and in the process thumped Genk 4-1 courtesy a brace from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Their vaunted front three of Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah were unstoppable and Chamberlain's strike within two minutes was a catalyst to what unfolded thereafter.



Firmino once again showed his class as he repeatedly dropped in between the lines and open spaces to shrug off his marker and assume the role of a creator for Liverpool. He operated from a deeper role and used his imagination to orchestrate attacks for Liverpool. His distribution and ability to find Salah and Mane in the blink of an eye makes him the perfect man for the job whose responsibility is to string together midfield and attack.



Felice Mazzù set up his team up in a 4-4-1-1 formation. But his troops found it difficult to contain Liverpool's attacking firepower. A sterner test awaits them at Anfield as The Reds have looked invincible at home. Salzburg put up a spirited display when they visited , but even their resistance proved not enough to return with at least a point.



Genk must also organise themselves better while defending set-pieces. Liverpool came agonisingly close on numerous occassions to punish them from corners as their marking was haywire. Players like Virgil van Dijk who is good in the air will make you pay for the slightest of mistakes and Genk were lucky to not concede a penalty when the Firmino was brought down inside the box during a dead ball situation.



Klopp will instruct his men to go full throttle once again on Wednesday as they are a point behind table-toppers Napoli. It remains to be seen whether Mazzu's men can pull off a miracle to stop Liverpool's juggernaut at the red fortress.