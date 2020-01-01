Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time
Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
The defending European champions fell to defeat away at the Wanda Metropolitano, which means that they must win the return leg on home turf if they wish to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.
Saul Niguez's fourth-minute goal in Madrid stunned the Reds, who must now hope that the home support of Anfield will be on their side as they look to mount a vital comeback.
Atletico Madrid would make matters even more complicated if they were to score an away goal.
Of course, Liverpool have found themselves in an uncompromising position heading into the second leg of a Champions League tie before – namely last season's historic 4-0 semi-final comeback performance against Barcelona.
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on U.S. & UK TV
|Game
|Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
|Date
|Wednesday, March 11
|Time
|8pm GMT / 4pm ET
|Channel (U.S.)
|TUDN / TNT / Univision NOW
|Channel (UK)
|BT Sport 2
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada
In the United States (U.S.), Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be watched live and on-demand with Watch TNT, TUDN USA, B/R Live and Univision NOW.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.
In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.
|U.S. online stream
|UK online stream
|Canada online stream
|B/R Live / Watch TNT
|BT Sport Live
|DAZN
Liverpool team news and injuries
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
|Defenders
|Fabinho, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana
|Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi
Alisson has been ruled out with a hip injury and is not expected to be back with the squad until April.
Andy Robertson missed out on the win against Bournemouth with a minor knock, though is expected to be included in Wednesday's squad. Jordan Henderson has returned to full training after missing four games due to a hamstring issue.
Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are both long-term injury absentees with a knee and calf problem respectively.
Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Atletico Madrid team news and injuries
|Position
|Atletico Madrid squad
|Goalkeepers
|Oblak, Adan
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko
|Midfielders
|Thomas, Koke, Niguez, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco
|Forwards
|Felix, Morata, Correa, Costa, Saponjic
Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are both doubts with thigh injuries.
Predicted Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Costa