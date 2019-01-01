Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace
In the tit-for-tat battle at the top of the Premier League, it is Liverpool who can strike the first blow this weekend.
The Reds are in action against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester City travelling to Huddersfield on Sunday.
A chance, then, for Jurgen Klopp's side to extend their lead over the champions to seven points once more. Liverpool did what they needed to at Brighton last weekend, and another victory this time around against the Eagles would keep them in a very good position indeed.
Klopp's men won 2-0 when the sides met at Selhurst Park back in August, but Palace are the last team to beat them at Anfield in the league - though that came all the way back in April 2017.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...
Liverpool Injuries
The problems are mounting for Jurgen Klopp, who this week lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a knee issue that could keep the youngster out for up to four weeks.
Gini Wijnaldum is another concern, having been unable to train due to a knee problem of his own. Adam Lallana has also been absent and looks unlikely to be involved this weekend. Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will miss out, though both are expected back in some form of training next week.
Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
It will be a case of 'needs must' as far as selection is concerned, with Klopp picking those who are fit enough to last 90 minutes. With 11 days between this game and Liverpool's next fixture, there is at least some breathing space.
James Milner is likely to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Joel Matip should come in alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. That would allow Fabinho to move into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson.
After that, it is a question of whether Naby Keita or Xherdan Shaqiri are preferred to balance out the 4-2-3-1 system. The smart money will be on Shaqiri.
Crystal Palace team news
Hodgson has a dilemma in goal, with both Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey suffering injuries during last weekend's home defeat to Watford.
That could mean a first appearance of the season for the 39-year-old Julian Speroni, who hasn't appeared in a competitive game since December 2017.
Elsewhere, Pape Souare is the only other absentee.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will be not be broadcast live in the UK, due to its 3pm kick off time. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games against Crystal Palace, including the last three in a row. They’ve never won four consecutively against the Eagles in the top flight.
-
Crystal Palace have won three of their last four Premier League visits to Anfield to face Liverpool, though they did lose this fixture last time out in August 2017.
-
Liverpool are looking to win seven consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since January 2014.
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League home games – they last had a longer run in the top-flight between February 1978 and December 1980, a club record run of 63 home games without defeat.
-
Liverpool haven’t conceded more than once in any of their last 16 Premier League home games, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time (four goals conceded).
-
Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since May/August 2015, and the first time within the same season since February 2015.
-
Crystal Palace have failed to score in six of their last seven Premier League games against sides starting the day top (W1 D1 L5), with the exception being a 2-1 win at Chelsea in April 2017.
-
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored more Premier League goals against Crystal Palace than he has against any other side in the competition (6).
-
Mane has scored in his last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace – he’s never scored in four in a row against an opponent before.
-
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is currently on 48 Premier League goals (46 for Liverpool, 2 for Chelsea). He’s looking to become the first Egyptian and eighth African player overall to score 50 in the competition.