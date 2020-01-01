Liverpool target Werner can play for 'the biggest clubs in the world', says RB Leipzig team-mate Adams

The German international striker is a "pleasure to play with" and would grace any of Europe's top sides, according to the United States midfielder

In-demand forward Timo Werner is a "pleasure to play with" and could turn out for any of "the biggest clubs in the world", according to Tyler Adams, his team-mate at .

German international Werner has scored 27 goals in 36 club appearances this season for the side, piquing the interest of heavyweight clubs around Europe.

Werner’s electric form has attracted attention from the likes of , and , and the 24-year-old has indicated he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

United States international midfielder Adams, a team-mate of Werner at Leipzig since 2017, praised him as "a great guy and a great player", and said his all-round talents mean he could shine for any major club in world football.

When asked what Werner's greatest strength is, Adams told ESPN: "It's hard to say one thing.

"People are often focused not just on his goalscoring ability but how fast he is, he's absolutely rapid. That's not one of the qualities that sticks out the most.

"The quality that sticks out the most is how many ways he's able to score. He can score from the left, the right, centrally, we played him as a number ten and he was running out of the midfield and scoring goals.

"There's just so many roles you can fit him in, that's what makes him such a unique piece.

"If you're able to score in that many different ways, you'll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, for the biggest clubs in the world, for the national team.

"He's a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he'll catch it no matter what. He's a great guy and a great player."

Werner scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches this campaign before the season was put on indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was widely expected to leave Leipzig this summer, but the uncertain situation brought about by Covid-19, plus his contract at the club running until 2023, means he may be denied a big-money move for the time being.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told Sport 1: "We do not know how the transfer market is developing. We are looking into a very foggy glass ball. We do not know what our resources are and what the other clubs have in terms of opportunities."