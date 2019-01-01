Liverpool stars Salah, Firmino & Alisson see return date confirmed

The trio are set to re-join their team-mates in France just before the Reds' final pre-season contest against Lyon

have confirmed their star trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker will report to the club on July 29.

While the Reds have been in the midst of their pre-season slate of friendlies for a few weeks now, and completed a three-game tour of the United States earlier this week, the trio had been given extended breaks following their international commitments this summer.

Salah featured for host nation in the , scoring a pair of goals in the competition, though he and the Pharaohs were stunned in the round of 16 by .

It was a much more enjoyable time for Firmino and Alisson in the Copa America, where they and host nation emerged triumphant to secure the nation’s first regional title since 2007 and ninth overall.

Both played large roles in the title as Firmino started all six games and scored twice, including in a goal in the 2-0 victory over arch-rivals in the semi-finals.

Alisson started every match as well and conceded just once in the entire tournament, in the 3-1 victory over in the final, and guided the Selecao through a tense victory on penalties in the quarter-finals against .

The trio will link up with their Liverpool team-mates in Evian, with the club set to play in their final friendly on July 31.

Following that match, Liverpool will get their busy early season slate underway with the Community Shield against on August 4, followed by their Premier League opener against Norwich five days later and the UEFA Super Cup against on August 14.

While Liverpool will have two-thirds of their vaunted attacking trio back in Salah and Firmino, the Reds will still be without star forward Sadio Mane for an additional week.

Mane was also given time off following his participation in AFCON with , as he led his team to the final, where they were defeated by 1-0.

As that final took place on July 19, even Mane’s abbreviated two-week break means he will not report to the Reds until August 5, the day after the Community Shield and leaving him with a short time to prepare for the league opener against the Canaries.