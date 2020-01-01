Liverpool star Mane 'will sacrifice everything' to win Ballon d'Or

The Senegal international came fourth in the award for the world's best player in 2019 and is now dreaming of the top prize

forward Sadio Mane has declared his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and explained the attacking combination he enjoys with club teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

After being named Africa’s best player for 2019 following some stellar performances in Liverpool’s Uefa triumph, the Premier League as well as helping reach the final of the 2019 , Mane raised up his hand to be considered as the world’s best.

This saw the Senegal international coming close to claiming the Ballon d’Or by being named as the fourth-best player in the world in 2019.

Having continued with his good form this season with 14 Premier League goals and seven assists so far, Mane is still gunning for the big prize.

“I'm playing for the team, and the team is most important and I'm really happy to win trophies with my team but at the same time it has been my dream to win the Ballon d'Or,” he told The Times as per Evening Standard.

“I wish to win it and I will sacrifice everything possible to win it. I have been close and that gives me more motivation and the people never stop supporting me, telling me I can do it. “I think we are close and I will win it one day.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool forwards - Mane, Salah and Firmino - have established themselves as one of the most feared units in the world in recent years.

The trio’s attacking prowess has catapulted Liverpool to a 25-point Premier League lead.

Mane considers himself lucky to have striking partners like Mane and Firmino and says that they have developed a unique understanding

“I’m a really lucky boy to play alongside these players,” said Mane.

“It's easy, they know when and where and how to give you the ball, especially so you can show your quality. If you play alongside these great players you just get better and push harder and get success.”

No African has won the Ballon d'Or since Liberian George Weah was crowned in 1995.