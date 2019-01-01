Liverpool make history with 13th straight league win after defeating Burnley

The club had won 12 in a row in 1990, the last time they took the title in England's top flight, while Roberto Firmino also made history of his own

have set a club record by recording their 13th straight league win, as the Reds defeated 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds have won every match in ’s top flight since a 0-0 draw with on March 3.

They have now outdone a 12-game winning streak set in the old First Division between April and October 1990, with the 1989-90 season the last time the Anfield outfit won the league title.

This is also the second consecutive season the Reds have started with four wins in a row, something they have never achieved before.

They are the only club among the 91 in the top four divisions in English football to boast a 100% record so far this season, and their win keeps them two points ahead of in the early-season table, heading into the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored twice in four minutes just after the half-hour mark, firstly when Chris Wood unfortunately deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, seeing it loop over a stranded Nick Pope and into his own net.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after, before Roberto Firmino sealed the game with 10 minutes still to go.

It was Firmino’s 50th goal in the Premier League, and he is the first Brazilian to reach a half-century in the competition.

50 - Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals; he is the 9th player to reach the milestone for Liverpool - no other club has had more (level with Man Utd). Bullseye. pic.twitter.com/IsXUVeAwjf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

Another Brazilian to ply his trade on Merseyside, Philippe Coutinho, is second in the goalscoring charts among players from the South American country. Coutinho netted 41 times before his transfer to in 2018.

The Reds have not lost since they went down 2-1 to Manchester City on January 3, a run of 21 games, which equals their longest such run under Klopp.

The defeat to City last season was their only loss of a 2018-19 campaign that saw them fall agonizingly short of the title.

Article continues below

The Blues pipped Liverpool by one point to secure their second consecutive triumph, despite Liverpool finishing with 97 points, the third-highest tally in the competition’s history.

Only City with 98 last year and 100 the season before that have amassed more.

After the upcoming international break the Reds face at home on September 14.