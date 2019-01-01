Malaysia Airlines present: Share your Liverpool story and win a trip to Anfield!

Malaysia Airlines gives you a chance to watch Liverpool play at Anfield in an all-expense paid trip!

There are very few feelings greater than the joy of victory when watching your favourite football team outclass their opposition, that too on home turf. supporters who have been fortunate enough to have witnessed a classic at Anfield, the spiritual home of the Reds, will stand testament to this fact.

Now, Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool have joined hands to help bring you to the iconic stadium and roar with the Kop as Jurgen Klopp and his lieutenants set sight on bringing the Premier League title back home for a 19th time in the club’s history.

Powering this fiery Liverpool team is a lethal partnership upfront between the mercurial Mohamed Salah and the irrepressible Sadio Mane.

Both Salah and Mane have breached the 20-goal mark for the Reds for two seasons running now and have emulated a legendary Liverpool pair. Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish were the last Liverpool duo to reach the 20+ mark in back-to-back seasons, doing so in 1981-82 and 1982-83.

Salah & Mane’s teamwork and passion for the club has been the key cog in Liverpool’s stunning success. The speed of passing and understanding between the two ensure defenders have a hard time when they come up against the duo.

Salah & Mane have contributed 47 per cent of Liverpool’s haul of of 86 goals this season in all competitions - such has been their impact.

Invariably, they make the difference for Liverpool constantly. The awesome twosome rise with passion every time they step on to the pitch.

Have you got stories of your own successful partnerships? Send them in for a chance to catch the dynamic pair in action as well as an all-expense paid trip for two to Anfield, sponsored by Malaysian Airlines.

Join NOW!

Here’s what you need to do:

STEP 1.

TAKE A PICTURE OR VIDEO TOGETHER

Pair up with a friend and tell us how great partnerships result in success. The motive for this is to understand how best you and your friend complement each other and what are the synergies that make your partnership a success.

STEP 2.

GET CREATIVE

Make it fun, make it loud. Don’t forget to add in some Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool FC!

STEP 3.

GIVE US YOUR 7-WORD CHEER

Come up with a unique LFC cheer in 7 words.

STEP 4.

UPLOAD ON FACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM

Share your LFC cheer and greatest story with the hashtag #RiseWithPassion #MHxLFC and tag @malaysiaairlines in in your caption

An important point to note is that all entries must include both Malaysia Airlines and LFC logos. Also, Participants must update their profile privacy setting to ‘public’ for valid contest entries.

So what’s the reward for your unconditional love and support for the club?

Three of the best submissions will win an all-expense paid trip for two –this includes a tour of Anfield Stadium, tickets to the last home match of the season, dinner with LFC legend and exclusive LFC merchandise.

Besides this, the top twenty creative submissions will have their Seven-word cheer featured on the LED boards at the pitches on Anfield.

Iconic as both brands are, Malaysian Airlines and Liverpool share a ‘Passion Beyond Boundaries’ for football.

Now, with a focus on strengthening their deep ties, the duo seek to make supporters of the beautiful game enjoy it even further.