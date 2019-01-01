Women's World Cup
Liverpool

Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Reds pushed Manchester City right to the final game of the season last term and will be determined to go one step further this time around

Liverpool return to the Premier League in 2019-20 as European champions and will be on a mission to claim the English crown after narrowly missing out last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side accumulated a remarkable 97 points in 2018-19, a haul which ordinarily might be enough to yield a title, but they found themselves up against a worthy rival in Manchester City.

The Reds get their campaign under way in front of their own fans with a Friday evening encounter against recently promoted Norwich City at Anfield to raise the curtain for the league. A clash away to Southampton follows, with Arsenal at home in gameweek three.

They head to Old Trafford on October 19 for their first derby of the season against Manchester United, with a re-run of the Champions League final against Tottenham to come the week after. Klopp's side lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield on November 9.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place at Anfield on December 4, with Everton hosting the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14, 2020.

There could be a tricky run-in for the Reds, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle among their final five matches of the season.

Liverpool's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
09/08/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
17/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
24/08/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
31/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
14/09/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
21/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
28/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool
05/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
19/10/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
26/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
02/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
09/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
23/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
30/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
04/12/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Everton
07/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
14/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
21/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
26/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
28/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
01/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
11/01/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
18/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
21/01/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
01/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
08/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
22/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
29/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
07/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/03/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
21/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
04/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
11/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
18/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
25/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
02/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
09/05/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
17/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

