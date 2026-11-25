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Alexander Isak struck twice as Liverpool secured a professional 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League. A late wonder-strike from Florian Wirtz helped the Reds navigate a second-half period of Belgian pressure.

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Liverpool navigated a potentially tricky Champions League away fixture with tactical maturity, ultimately securing a 3-0 win at the Jan Breydel Stadium. The tone was set early on when Isak capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Yann Sommer to open the scoring in the 13th minute. While the Reds enjoyed superior expected goals (1.97 to 1.15), the match remained in the balance for long periods as the home side sought an equaliser through sporadic efforts on goal.

The tactical resolution came in the final quarter of the match. Wirtz displayed his elite technical ceiling with a stunning long-range strike to double the lead before Isak completed his brace with a delicate chip. Despite conceding more possession than usual (46%), Liverpool’s defensive structure remained largely robust, limited Brugge to low-probability opportunities. The result keeps the Reds firmly in the hunt for a top-eight finish in the league phase as they prepare for the Merseyside Derby.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 8/10

A vital presence for the visitors. Alisson recorded five saves and faced 1.15 xGC, ensuring that Brugge's momentum in the second half did not translate into a goal. His positioning to cover Cheveyo Tsawa's late effort exemplified his reading of the game.

Jeremie Frimpong - 6/10

Maintained a high average position to pin back the Brugge left-side, though his final ball lacked its usual precision. He was substituted in the 73rd minute as the manager looked to solidify the defensive shape with Virgil van Dijk.

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Ronald Araujo - 7/10

A physically dominant performance at the heart of the defence. Araujo was central to Liverpool’s ability to defend eight corners, using his aerial prowess to clear consistent deliveries into the box.

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Jeremy Jacquet - 7/10

The youngster looked composed alongside Araujo. He displayed good recovery pace and contributed to the clean sheet before the game opened up in the final ten minutes.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Highly active on the left flank, Kerkez recorded a team-high 19 defensive interventions, including nine duel wins. He was a constant outlet in transition and nearly scored an early opener in the 4th minute.

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Midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

A tireless engine in the engine room. Szoboszlai almost got himself on the scoresheet in the 59th minute with a low effort that forced a save. His ability to bridge the gap between the double pivot and the attack was crucial.

Trey Nyoni - 7/10

A very tidy performance from the teenager, who recorded the most accurate passes for Liverpool (54 out of 59). He showed maturity beyond his years in keeping the ball under pressure before being replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

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Victor Muñoz - 5/10

A frustrating evening for Muñoz, who struggled to impact the game from the right side. He missed two opportunities in quick succession during the 18th minute and was hooked before half-time for tactical reasons.

Florian Wirtz - 8/10

The tactical game-changer. Wirtz operated in the pockets of space brilliantly and put the game beyond doubt in the 79th minute with an exquisite curling finish from range. He also created late chances for Kerkez with his vision.

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Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Showed flashes of his direct dribbling ability and forced a save from Sommer in the 76th minute. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his threat on the counter-attack kept the Brugge full-backs honest.

Attack

Alexander Isak - 9/10

The undisputed Man of the Match. Isak showed predatory instincts to open the scoring early and finished the night with a sublime chip in the 82nd minute to bag his brace. With an individual xG of 1.05, he was the clinical edge Liverpool required.

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Substitutes & Manager

Rio Ngumoha - 7/10

Came on early for Muñoz (42') and looked lively. He forced a good save from Sommer in the 49th minute and added much-needed energy to the right flank.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

Introduced in the 73rd minute to provide control. His experience helped Liverpool navigate the final stages and recycle possession effectively.

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Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Brought on to add height and leadership for the final 20 minutes. He helped see out the clean sheet during Brugge's desperate late push.

Luke Chambers - N/A

Late substitute for Barcola.

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Lewis Koumas - N/A

Late substitute for Isak.

Andoni Iraola - 8/10

The manager's decision to start Nyoni was vindicated by the youngster's passing stats, and his proactive early substitution of Muñoz showed he wasn't afraid to fix tactical imbalances. Reverting to a more solid back-five look via Van Dijk late on ensured a comfortable finish.