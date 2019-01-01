Liverpool offer positive update on Keita after latest fitness setback

The injury the Guinean midfielder aggravated at the African Cup of Nations appears unlikely to impact his availability for the Reds in August

expect Naby Keita to recover from an adductor strain in time for the new Premier League campaign.

The European champions have confirmed midfielder Keita is on course to begin pre-season training towards the end of July.

That timeline should give the 24-year-old adequate opportunity to build his fitness ahead of the Community Shield encounter against on August 4, five days ahead of the club's Premier League opener at home to .

Keita aggravated his existing adductor issue in Guinea's loss to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

"The injury ended Keita's participation in the tournament and he returned to Melwood for further examination by the club's medical team," read a Liverpool statement.

"However, he is set to be ready to start pre-season training as planned when back on Merseyside following an end-of-season break later in July."

Keita originally suffered the injury against in May and was forced to miss the Reds' final victory over .

Liverpool did not confirm whether he is likely, as has been reported, to join the rest of Jurgen Klopp's squad on their tour of the United States beginning later this month.

They face Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City in friendlies on July 11 and 14 respectively before jetting off.

Xherdan Shaqiri, meanwhile, is due to undergo further assessment on a calf injury when he returns to the club "in the coming weeks".

star Shaqiri was forced off in the Nations League encounter against .

A further statement from the Reds' on the club's official website read: "Liverpool will further assess an injury Xherdan Shaqiri sustained during Switzerland's Nations League encounter with England.

"The forward is due to return to Melwood in the coming weeks, where the calf issue will be checked by the Reds’ medical team.

"The knock forced Shaqiri from the field after 65 minutes during the encounter at Estadio D Afonso Henriques in on June 9."