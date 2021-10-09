Liverpool not afraid of any team and can beat everyone – Matip

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip believes they are capable of beating every team with their rich vein of form in all competitions.

Matip who is a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s team this season, has contributed to Liverpool’s fine start to the campaign having played in eight of their 10 matches.

The Reds are second in the Premier League table with 15 points from seven matches – a point behind leaders Chelsea, and they also lead their Champions League group with six points from two games, ahead of Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

"I think we are in good shape and we don’t have to be afraid of any team, but we have to play our football 100 percent,” Matip told the club’s website.

"It will be an intense and interesting season and we have a really good team. If we play at our 100 percent level, we can beat everyone."

Matip joined the Reds from Schalke 04 in July 2016 and he was rewarded for his defensive contributions with a contract extension in 2019 that will keep him at Anfield until June 2024 at least.

The Cameroon defender reviewed his time at the club and how he has become a better player with the support of the fans.

He continued: “This is my sixth year at Liverpool and, looking backwards, it feels like it has gone in the blink of an eye.

"My first league game against a strong Tottenham side was really special. Unfortunately, it was only a draw, but it was brilliant for me to feel the shirt in a proper game. It’s not a great memory that it was a draw, but everybody remembers his first game.

Article continues below

"I am already five years here and you get connected. You feel this amazing club even if you walk through the city. There are so many Liverpool supporters around the world that you just feel how big the club is and how many people love the club in their own special way. You just feel part of a really special thing.

"To be in this environment helps you to grow and it has gone really well – really quickly – and now I hope to enjoy the next years here."

Matip is not with Cameroon for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers but he will be getting ready to help Liverpool continue their unbeaten streak in the English top-flight when they travel to Watford on October 16.