Liverpool legend Luis Garcia hails ‘brilliant’ Sadio Mane
Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia has hailed Sadio Mane for his ‘brilliant’ performance this season.
The Senegal international has been in sterling form this term scoring 20 goals in all competitions to help Jurgen Klopp’s men continue thriving in the Champions League and the Premier League.
Against Bayern Munich, the 26-year-old scored a brace that saw the Reds clinch a 3-1 win, thus qualifying for the quarter-final stage of the top European competition to book a date with FC Porto.
And the 40-year-old Spaniard has praised the in-form striker who has 11 goals in his last 11 games for the Reds.
"He has been brilliant the whole season, and in these last few games he has been
“The opponents were tight at the back and it was difficult to get chances. I think he’s been brilliant, so quick, so good with his feet, the skill that he’s got is fantastic.
"Sometimes in the
Mane who impressed during the international break with Senegal, helping them to a comeback win against Mali, will look to continue the imperative form when Liverpool play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.