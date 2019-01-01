Liverpool legend favours Lucas or Zaha bids over ‘extravagant’ Griezmann approach

Former Reds striker John Aldridge believes proven Premier League performers would be preferable to a La Liga star generating summer exit talk

should be looking at the likes of Lucas Moura and Wilfried Zaha if they are in the market for another forward, says John Aldridge, with links to Antoine Griezmann considered “extravagant”.

The Reds have are among those said to be keen a World Cup winner currently on the books at .

Griezmann has made no secret of his desire to secure a summer switch and has previously seen a move to mooted, with considered to have been leading the chase.

Aldridge sees no reason for Jurgen Klopp to spend big on a international with no prior experience of the Premier League, with there better options to be found on the books of domestic rivals and .

The former Reds striker said in the Irish Independent: “With [Daniel] Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form.

“Antoine Griezmann has been mentioned as a possible target, but he would be a very expensive option as his transfer fee and wages would be extravagant for a player who would expect to start every week.

“So I wonder whether Lucas Moura could be prised away from Tottenham, as he had to be a little bemused to be left out of their final starting line-up after he scored a fantastic hat-trick in the semi-final against .

“Moura is a tricky forward who could slot into the team if any of the front three were out and the same could be said of his team-mate Son Heung-min, although I would be surprised if Spurs allowed the South Korean to leave after his outstanding season.

“It may be that Klopp and his excellent team of scouts have an ace up their sleeves as they look for an extra striker, with their signings over the last couple of years confirming they tend to get things right when they bring players to Anfield, so I’m confident they will get this one right.

“Maybe they should look into the possibility of recruiting Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, who is rumoured to have made it clear he wants to move on to play Champions League football.

“Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp’s ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield.

“Transfer fees and wages will be an issue for Liverpool. They won’t pay the kind of crazy money on offer at clubs being fuelled by owners using up spare change from their country’s oil business to play fantasy football.”

Liverpool are said to be in the market for more attacking options this summer, with another striker and a creative playmaker reported to be on Klopp’s wish list.