Liverpool leave Salah, Mane and Firmino out of starting XI for Midtjylland Champions League clash

Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi will all start for Jurgen Klopp's side in their Group D clash at Anfield this evening

have left Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino out of the starting line-up for their clash with FC Midtjylland tonight.

The star attacking trio will be on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which shows four changes from Saturday’s Premier League win over .

Gini Wijnaldum also misses out for the Reds, with Klopp opting to bring in James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi for the visit of the Danish champions.

It means Liverpool look set to persist with the 4-2-3-1 system which edged them past the Blades at the weekend, with Shaqiri starting on the right, Jota on the left and Minamino operating behind Origi.

For Shaqiri, it is a first Champions League start since that epic semi-final against in May 2019, while Origi makes his first since the 2-1 win over last November.

Minamino, meanwhile, will make his first European start for the club, having impressed as a substitute in last week’s 1-0 win over in Amsterdam.

Klopp has kept faith with his defence, with Fabinho once again partnering Joe Gomez at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson operating as full-backs. Alisson Becker, who returned from injury against Sheffield United, starts in goal.

Jota, the match-winner at the weekend, retains his place along with captain Jordan Henderson.

With five substitutes permitted in European competition this season, Klopp knows he will have plenty of options should he need to change the game, even despite the absences of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip due to injury.

Salah, Mane, Firmino and Wijnaldum are joined on the bench by youngsters in the shape of Curtis Jones, who started against Ajax, as well as Neco Williams, who could be in line to make his European debut.

Victory for Liverpool would put them in a commanding position, with Ajax travelling to fliers in the night’s other Group D clash.

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson (c), Milner, Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Subs: Adrian, N. Williams, Jones, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Kelleher, R. Williams, Cain