Liverpool get Keita injury boost as midfielder trains ahead of Porto clash

The Guinea international could be set to return to action for the Reds’ crucial Champions League meeting with the Portuguese side

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost as Naby Keita trained ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with FC Porto.

The Guinea international missed Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Brentford owing to a knock suffered in a Carabao Cup win over Norwich Cup.

However, the 26-year-old could now be in line for the European club competition showdown against the Portuguese elite division side at the Estadio do Dragao.

“Jurgen Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Liverpool's Champions League trip to FC Porto, with Naby Keita set to return,” a statement from the club’s website read.

“Midfielder Keita missed Saturday's draw with Brentford due to a foot issue sustained during last week's Carabao Cup victory at Norwich City, but took part in training before Monday's flight to Portugal.

“That means only Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are ruled out of the Group B match at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night.”

Klopp’s team made a winning start in the 2021-22 competition following their 3-2 triumph over AC Milan.

Keita, who joined the Anfield giants from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2018, was part of the English side’s Champions League and Premier League title-winning sides, albeit, struggles for form and fitness have seen him featured in just 80 appearances.

Despite staying down the pecking order at Liverpool, John Barnes stated that the African who is under contract until 2023 - has a long-term future at the club.

"He hasn’t played many games since he joined but he’s been cursed with injuries,” Barnes told Goal.

"He has a future at the club, but I don't know whether it's going to be long term.

"Players don't think long term, they think about whether they can get into the team this season, and obviously, he might think that he's down the pecking order but he's at the club, and he can't go anywhere until January.

"Whether he has a long-term future at the club is up to him. He has a contract, and if he's happy not to be playing every week, that’s his choice.

"It’s the same for every player, if they're not playing, they're unhappy so therefore they want to go to play more regularly, but we've seen players that stay at a club for four or five years without playing regularly so maybe Keita is one of them.

"But if you pick your best Liverpool team, Naby Keita wouldn’t be in it."