Liverpool equal all-time club record with 63rd straight unbeaten league home match

The Reds last lost at Anfield in the Premier League all the way back in April 2017, when they fell 2-1 to Crystal Palace

have matched their all-time club record for unbeaten home league matches with their 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.

The Hammers took an early lead through Pablo Fornals but Mohamed Salah equalised with a penalty just before half-time before Diogo Jota scored an 85th-minute winner to secure all three points for the Reds.

The victory stretched Liverpool's unbeaten league run at Anfield to 63 matches (W52, D11), with their last Premier League defeat at home coming in April 2017 when they fell 2-1 to behind a brace from their former striker Christian Benteke.

More teams

That run of 63 games has matched Liverpool's previous record, which was set in December 1980. hold the all-time English top-flight record for consecutive unbeaten league home matches, with their 86-game run coming to an end in 2008.

The defending Premier League champions have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 season despite moving into first place with the win against West Ham.

Injuries to key defenders such as Joel Matip, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk, as well as goalkeeper Alisson, have hampered Jurgen Klopp's side in the back, with the inexperienced Nat Phillips handed the start at centre-back on Saturday against the Hammers.

Though they have won five of their seven Premier League games thus far in 2020-21, Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in those seven matches after it took them 23 games to concede the same total last year.

Article continues below

Only in 1897-98 (17) conceded more goals in their first seven league matches as a reigning top-flight champion than Liverpool this season.

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in three of their four home league games this season - as many times as they did in all 19 league matches at Anfield last term. However, Klopp's men have recovered to win all three of those matches, becoming only the second side in Premier League history to pull off such a feat after Blackburn in November 2009.

Jota can take plenty of credit for Liverpool's home comebacks this season, as the international is just the second player to score in all of his first three Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, after Luis Garcia in October 2004.