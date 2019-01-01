Liverpool welcome Elliott video apology & warn against 'completely wrong' conduct

A clip which circulated on social media on Wednesday appeared to show the Reds’ starlet using distasteful language towards the Tottenham star

have said that a video of Harvey Elliott that appeared to show him mocking captain Harry Kane is "completely wrong" and "not in keeping" with the club's values.

Elliott, whose move to Liverpool was only confirmed last Sunday, can be seen impersonating Kane in a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The clip is believed to have been uploaded to Elliott’s Snapchat account when Liverpool beat in last season’s final.

Elliott himself released a statement apologising for the video, after featuring in Liverpool’s latest pre-season friendly against on Wednesday, and said his actions were "immature and senseless".

Liverpool themselves have now had their say on the clip and warned the ex- youngster of his future conduct.

"The club believes Harvey is right in offering a full and unreserved apology for the comments made in the video,” a club spokesman said.

"Clearly the use of such language is completely wrong and not in keeping with our values or what we would expect from any employee.

"Given the clip was recorded prior to the player signing for the club and was not in the public domain at that time, we won’t be making any further comment publicly."

Elliott’s move to Anfield was confirmed last weekend after the England youth international turned down a scholarship with Fulham and ran down his contract.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to have fought off competition from a host of top clubs around Europe to sign Elliott and the winger said it was "a dream come true" to join the Reds, having supported them from a young age.

Many have been impressed by Elliott’s first two appearances in a Liverpool shirt and it is believed that he will train with the first team on a full-time basis, rather than being based at the club’s Kirkby Academy.

He made a name for himself at Fulham after making his debut for the first team in September of last year, aged 15 years and 174 days.

Elliott also become the youngest ever Premier League debutant aged 16 years and 30 days after coming on as a substitute in Fulham’s clash with in May.