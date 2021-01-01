Liverpool break club record after going behind against Fulham

The Reds have not won a home match since mid-December

Liverpool set a new unwanted record and extended another one on Sunday as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League.

Mario Lemina's strike just before half-time at Anfield saw the Reds slip to another loss in a dismal stretch of form, handing the relegation-embattled Cottagers the prize scalp of the champions.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been in free-fall since the start of the new year, with just three league wins in 12 games, leaving them comfortably adrift of the top four as the season approaches the home stretch.

What record have Liverpool set?

For the first time in their history, the Merseyside club conceded the opening goal of a game six times in a row at home.

The Reds had lost to Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Everton and Chelsea on home soil heading into Sunday's clash, drawing blanks on all but one of those occasions.

They have now extended their own worst-ever run of home results in the league, with those aforementioned defeats contributing to a horror-show statistic for Klopp and his men.

The full scope of Liverpool's home form

Those results have also ensured that the Reds have become the first reigning Premier League title holders to lose six home games on the trot too.

Indeed, their only point to show at Anfield since the start of January comes from their drab goalless draw with Manchester United two-and-a-half weeks into the year.

Given such dismal form - only West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton have posted worse records across the top-flight in 2021 - supporters could be forgiven for being relieved that their home Champions League tie against RB Leipzig this week will be played in neutral Budapest instead.

What next for Liverpool?

The Reds' immediate concerns will be ensuring their European progression at the very least, with the Champions League fast becoming their only route back to the competition itself next year - or indeed, continental football at all.

They hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but will have to be on their guard against the Bundesliga outfit.

Five days later they will face Wolves at Molineux Stadium before an away game against Arsenal on April 3 over the Easter weekend.

