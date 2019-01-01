‘Liverpool aren’t champions yet!’ – Wijnaldum not getting swept away by title hype

The Reds are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table but their Dutch midfielder has pointed out that there is still a long way to go

may be eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Georginio Wijnaldum is eager to point out that the Reds do not consider themselves to be “already champions”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a perfect start to their domestic campaign in 2019-20.

A remarkable run of form set in motion last season has continued this term, with 17 successive victories secured in the English top-flight.

That faultless sequence of results has lifted the Reds clear of title holders Manchester City, who pipped them to the post by a solitary point in 2018-19.

Many are suggesting that the crown is now Liverpool’s to lose, but Wijnaldum insists nobody at Anfield is buying into that way of thinking just yet.

The Dutch midfielder told Sky Sports: "We don't want to think we are already champions. That would be a really wrong thing to do.

"I'm sure the manager will keep us with our feet on the ground and say that we just have to think about ourselves, and try to play good and try to give 100 per cent every week.

"We just have to do what we did before and look at ourselves and not look too much to other teams because we don't have influence on other teams - we can't control the performance of other teams.

"We just have to make sure we are ready for the games that are to come and to make sure we are ready and try to have good results because we know that it can change quickly.

"Then at the end of the season we will see where we stand."

Liverpool will face another stern test of their credentials when they return to action after the international break.

A trip to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals on October 20 is their next assignment.

The Red Devils have been struggling for consistency, leading to questions over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, but Klopp’s side know they will need to be at their best in order to avoid an untimely stumble in a fixture which often sees form go out of the window.