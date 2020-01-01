Liverpool & Real Madrid headline FIFA 20 'Stay and Play Cup' with $1m set for coronavirus charity

The competition, aiming to raise money to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, will see players from top European clubs playing the popular video game

and are among the teams announced as taking part in a worldwide FIFA 20 tournament which will raise $1 million (£800,000) for charities fighting coronavirus.

Electronic Arts (EA) and Fifa have announced the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, a knockout tournament which will see 20 of the biggest football teams in Europe put forward one player each to compete on the popular football video game and attempt to be crowned champion.

The tournament, which will take place between April 15 and 19, will feature professional footballers nominated by each club from , , , FC Copenhagen, Liverpool, , Real Madrid, and more.

More teams

It is the latest FIFA 20 tournament organised to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down virtually all football around the world, and has forced some leagues to end their seasons early.

Previously there has been the FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam tournament, organised by English League Two side Leyton Orient, which attracted 128 professional teams to participate in a knock-out tournament, with both footballers and professional gamers representing clubs from around the world. The competition was won by Premier League side , who defeated Eredivisie outfit Groningen 2-1 in the final.

“We want to bring the global football community together with the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, so millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favourite clubs and professional footballers playing - even when we have to be apart,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.

“Combined with relief contributions we are making, we hope to make a positive impact in people’s lives during this challenging time.”

EA have said they will donate $1m to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to support ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts as the world attempts to battle the pandemic. Fans wil also be able to donate to coronavirus charities during the competition.

Simon Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Fifa, said: “During this unprecedented time, more than ever, we are seeing people come together to find new ways to engage in football. It’s encouraging to see the ways we can bring real-world experiences to life with our partners at EA.

“We are not only committed to supporting coronavirus relief efforts, but also bringing even more ways for football fans to engage with the sport they love in the coming weeks.”