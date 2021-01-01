UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

A HT summary from our women's football correspondent Ameé Ruszkai



Not a particularly remarkable half of football, which will please Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The closest the game came to a goal was in the Atletico box, where Grace Kazadi almost inadvertently sent Sam Kerr's pass into her own net, only for Hedvig Lindahl to save well.



The hosts, who are playing their 'home' leg in Italy, have had attacking flashes with Deyna Castellanos, Toni Duggan and Leicy Santos all having efforts from outside the area. However, given they need to win and have had more of the ball, Atleti will be disappointed they've not really threatened.



Can Atleti get three goals in the second half??