Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring and Man City vs ACF Fiorentina.

Updated
Comments (0)
Featured: Lieke Martens and Pernille Harder

HT ⏸️ : Barcelona 2-0 Fortuna Hjorring

2021-03-03T16:33:20Z

Jenni Hermoso was set to complete her hat-trick seconds from the HT whistle, but her shot hit the post and bounced back out...ouch. 

After two goals in 5 minutes for Hermoso, Barcelona haven't been able to break down Fortuna's deep block again. 

The Danish keeper has definitely been player of the match for her side so far.

They haven't been able to break through for a third just yet, but Barcelona are dominating the ball keeping play in Fortuna's half for most of the match. 

Fortuna's defence is gaining rhythm

2021-03-03T16:27:49Z

After two identical goals, Fortuna have doubled up on CGH on the wing and the Danish side have been more effective in stopping Barcelona's attack.

Barca have had 14 total attempts on goal compared to Fortuna's 1. 

Just 5 minutes from HT. 

Fortuna keeper making BIG saves 🛑

2021-03-03T16:14:00Z

Line Geltzer Johansen is keeping her side in the game and coming up with brilliant saves stopping Barca's long-range efforts.

The blaugrana side are knocking on Fortuna's door for a third goal, with the biggest threat being CGH down the right wing. 

Hermoso gets a second ⚽️⚽️

2021-03-03T16:06:41Z

An almost identical play from the first goal, a CGH cross met in the box by an Hermoso header. 

Barcelona up 2-0, Hermoso on a hat-trick and it's only been 20 minutes.

GOOOL ⚽️

2021-03-03T16:02:50Z

Jenni Hermoso makes it 1-0 for Barcelona 12 minutes in!

A brilliant cross from Caroline Graham Hansen finished with a header from a tight angle by Spain's all-time leading goal scorer. 

Manchester City's XI to face Fiorentina

2021-03-03T16:00:01Z

Chloe Kelly, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp lead City's attack this afternoon. 

USWNT pair Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are benched while fellow American, Abby Dahlkemper gets her UWCL debut.

Barca dominating the opening minutes

2021-03-03T15:56:13Z

Barcelona's movement on and off the ball are going to be crucial to break down Fortuna's defence. 

So far, it's looking good for the home side, though Fortuna have already managed to get into Barca's half. 

KO in Barcelona!

2021-03-03T15:45:12Z

Here we go, the round of 16 has officialy kicked off. 

Let's see how the first match of the afternoon goes 👀

Some reading to kill time until KO!

2021-03-03T15:27:55Z

Manchester City will face Fiorentina later today. 

They have not gotten past the round of 16 since 2018, but with heavy recruitment this year could they go all the way?

Read more here by Ameé Ruszkai.

Fortuna Hjorring's plan to stop Barcelona

2021-03-03T15:25:00Z

The Danish side will start with a deep block of 5 defenders and 4 midfielders right in front in attempt to stop Barcelona's attacking threat. 

Will it work?

KO in just 20 minutes. 

UWCL is back!!

2021-03-03T15:06:30Z

Welcome back to Goal for our Women's Champions League rounud of 16 live blog!

Plenty of action to follow today:

FC Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring

Manchester City vs ACF Fiorentina

FC Rosengard vs St. Polten

VfL Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner

and last but not least...

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid