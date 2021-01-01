UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

HT ⏸️ : Barcelona 2-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Jenni Hermoso was set to complete her hat-trick seconds from the HT whistle, but her shot hit the post and bounced back out...ouch.
After two goals in 5 minutes for Hermoso, Barcelona haven't been able to break down Fortuna's deep block again.
The Danish keeper has definitely been player of the match for her side so far.
They haven't been able to break through for a third just yet, but Barcelona are dominating the ball keeping play in Fortuna's half for most of the match.
Fortuna's defence is gaining rhythm
After two identical goals, Fortuna have doubled up on CGH on the wing and the Danish side have been more effective in stopping Barcelona's attack.
Barca have had 14 total attempts on goal compared to Fortuna's 1.
Just 5 minutes from HT.
ACF Fiorentina's squad to face City
KO in just 30 minutes.
This is the Italian side ready to face Manchester City at the Academy Stadium.
📋 | LINE UP
Il nostro 11 iniziale per #ManCityFiorentina!⁰
🖥️ LIVE STREAMING su Facebook e su https://t.co/JSE5vO5QfS#ForzaViola 💜 #UWCL #Fiorentina
Fortuna keeper making BIG saves 🛑
Line Geltzer Johansen is keeping her side in the game and coming up with brilliant saves stopping Barca's long-range efforts.
The blaugrana side are knocking on Fortuna's door for a third goal, with the biggest threat being CGH down the right wing.
Hermoso gets a second ⚽️⚽️
An almost identical play from the first goal, a CGH cross met in the box by an Hermoso header.
Barcelona up 2-0, Hermoso on a hat-trick and it's only been 20 minutes.
GOOOL ⚽️
Jenni Hermoso makes it 1-0 for Barcelona 12 minutes in!
A brilliant cross from Caroline Graham Hansen finished with a header from a tight angle by Spain's all-time leading goal scorer.
Manchester City's XI to face Fiorentina
Chloe Kelly, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp lead City's attack this afternoon.
USWNT pair Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are benched while fellow American, Abby Dahlkemper gets her UWCL debut.
Your City team to face Fiorentina! 💙
XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Houghton (C), Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Coombs, Weir, Stanway, Kelly, Hemp, White
SUBS | Taieb, Keating, Walsh, Mannion, Mewis, Lavelle, Beckie, Morgan, Davies
🔷 #ManCity
Barca dominating the opening minutes
Barcelona's movement on and off the ball are going to be crucial to break down Fortuna's defence.
So far, it's looking good for the home side, though Fortuna have already managed to get into Barca's half.
KO in Barcelona!
Here we go, the round of 16 has officialy kicked off.
Let's see how the first match of the afternoon goes 👀
Some reading to kill time until KO!
Manchester City will face Fiorentina later today.
They have not gotten past the round of 16 since 2018, but with heavy recruitment this year could they go all the way?
Fortuna Hjorring's plan to stop Barcelona
The Danish side will start with a deep block of 5 defenders and 4 midfielders right in front in attempt to stop Barcelona's attacking threat.
Will it work?
KO in just 20 minutes.
Barca's starting XI
A tough 11 for Fortuna to break down with a midfield trio featuring Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati.
Leading the front three is Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Mariona. 🔥
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL #BarçaFortunaHjorring
👌 @stanleytools #ForçaBarça #UWCL
UWCL is back!!
Welcome back to Goal for our Women's Champions League rounud of 16 live blog!
Plenty of action to follow today:
FC Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City vs ACF Fiorentina
FC Rosengard vs St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
and last but not least...
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid