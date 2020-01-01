UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Bayern Munich, PSG and more in UWCL last 32 action

Second half under way at Gornik Leczna vs PSG
No changes seen from either side at half time.
Let's see if PSG can extend their lead or if Gornik Leczna manage to get back into the game.
Ajax vs Bayern KO
Aaaaand we're off in Amsterdam. 🇳🇱
It's still goalless 10 minutes in, both teams still finding their rhythm.
Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha highlights
Today's first match ended with Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha staying levelled at 2-2 after a 79th minute equaliser from the Italians.
You can watch match highlights here:
🎥 | BANCA DI CAMBIANO HIGHLIGHTS— ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) December 10, 2020
⚽️ @uwcl ACF Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha 2-2 #ForzaViola 💜 #UWCL #FiorentinaSlaviaPraha #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/3xrp1WHzVq
BREAK ⏸️ : Gornik Leczna 0-2 PSG
PSG dominate the first half and find themselves with a two goal advantage at the break.
The Polish side are doing well to keep PSG's attack at bay, but have only managed one shot on goal to the French's eight.
PSG are forced to an early substitution
Perle Morroni is forced off through injury in the 35th minute.
Jade Le Guilly comes on for the left-back and makes her PSG debut.
Bayern Munich team news 🔥
The Germans put out a strong team to face Ajax:
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) December 10, 2020
Mit dieser Elf starten wir in die @UWCL-Saison 20/21! ♦️ #MiaSanMia #FCBayern #AJAFCB pic.twitter.com/PHaK2AiCtV
PSG double their lead!
Sandy Baltimore heads home a Diani cross to double the French lead in Leczna.
Where players stopped to attend Huitema who got hit in the face with the ball, Diani chased the ball to the touchline to float a ball over to Baltimore.
Ajax line-up is out!
The Dutch take on Bayern Munich at the top of the hour and here's how they line-up:
Our XI for tonight! ⭐️ ⁰Excited, fans?#UWCL #ajabay pic.twitter.com/tf1r9ydJMn— Ajax Vrouwen (@AjaxVrouwen) December 10, 2020
Huitema puts PSG ahead 🇨🇦
The Polish keeper spills a low and hard cross from Kadidiatou Diani into the penalty area and Huitema pounces to put PSG ahead in the 17th minute.
Don't write off Gornik Leczna just yet though.
Just how important is Marie-Antoinette Katoto to PSG?
Not many understood why the French striker was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad after finishing Ligue 1's top goalscorer.
Katoto shrugged off the unfortunate omission and has been in top form since, close to reaching a milestone.
Read more about the stiker on Benjamin Quarez's article here.
Gornik Leczna line-up with a solid block to hold off the French
The Polish champions start the match with a 4-4-1-1 formation in hopes to get a result against PSG at home.
With snow on the pitch, that might be enough to throw the French off their game and give Gornik Leczna a slight home advantage.
PSG line-up to face Gornik Leczna
The French side leave their star player, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, on the bench and Canadian striker, Jordyn Huitema, is leading the front line in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
📋 Le onze de départ dans ces 16es de finale aller d'@UWCL avec la première titularisation de @Benedictesimon8 🏆— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) December 10, 2020
Formiga portera le brassard de capitaine.
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/NJgMyMwpax
UWCL live blog begins
Good afternoon everyone, we're back for more UWCL action!
Already four goals in the first match of the day, Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha finished 2-2.
Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain is off, let's have a look at the line-ups.