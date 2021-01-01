Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe no longer believes in PSG project

Dinamo add Laxalt
🤝 We'll take care of him— ФК «Динамо» Москва (@fcdynamo) June 22, 2021
Torres 'totally calm' amid Man Utd & Real Madrid rumours
Pau Torres remains "totally calm" as transfer talk rages around him, with the Villarreal defender ignoring rumours of interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid while on Euro 2020 duty with Spain.
The 24-year-old centre-half continues to see his stock rise at domestic and international level, with leading sides across Europe ready to spark a scramble for his signature in the summer window.
Suarez can't see 'strange' Premier League return happening
Luis Suarez has effectively ruled out a return to Premier League football being made, with the Uruguayan admitting he would find it "strange" to represent any side other than Liverpool.
There had been talk of an exit clause in Suarez's contract that would allow him to walk away from Atletico this summer, but there appears to be little chance of ways being parted.
Motherwell welcome Woolery
Another one in the door.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 22, 2021
Welcome to Motherwell, Kaiyne Woolery 👋https://t.co/Jn0IMGKC8g pic.twitter.com/CHz1tW8Ili
Mbappe no longer believes in PSG project (RMC Sport)
The striker is tired of the Ligue 1 club and wants a new opportunity
Kylian Mbappe no longer believes in the vision of Paris Saint-German and wants to leave, according to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport.
"The player does not believe in Leonardo's project," said Riolo (via Marca interview). "If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG's owners] they do not want to hear about it.
"If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.
"But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG."
Kiernan signs with Liverpool
Absolutely 𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐬 news that, Reds! 😄👇— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) June 22, 2021