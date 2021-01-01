Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe no longer believes in PSG project

The striker is tired of the Ligue 1 club and wants a new opportunity

Kylian Mbappe no longer believes in the vision of Paris Saint-German and wants to leave, according to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport.

"The player does not believe in Leonardo's project," said Riolo (via Marca interview). "If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG's owners] they do not want to hear about it.

"If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.

"But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG."