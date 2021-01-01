Zinedine Zidane's squad has kept an eye on the Sevilla defender as a possible summer target

Real Madrid are still eyeing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as one of several possible defensive signings in the coming window, according to Marca.

Eder Militao's improved form has reportedly made the position less of a priority, but the 22-year-old could represent the future heart of Zidane's back line.

Kounde's asking price will apparently be the determinant in whether or not Real Madrid follow through with a serious bid.