Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Varane wants to leave Real Madrid

Varane wants to leave Real Madrid
The France international is looking for a new challenge
Raphael Varane wants to leave Real Madrid, reports Sport.
The French defender has been with the Spanish giants since 2011, but is now looking to depart in search of a new adventure.
Varane's contract expires in 2022 and, with that in mind, Real Madrid will look to cash in rather than letting him walk free next year.
Klopp 'won't cry like a five-year-old kid' if Liverpool don't sign defender
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he "won't cry like a five-year-old kid" if he doesn't get a new central defender in January.
The Reds have battled injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all season long, but it doesn't appear the club will be adding reinforcements.
Parma and Everton pushing to sign Bayern's Zirkzee
Parma and Everton are still in talks with Bayern Münich to sign Joshua Zirkzee. Negotiations on but no agreement reached yet. 🔵 #Parma #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021
Udinese agree deal for Llorente
Udinese have agreed to a deal to sign Fernando Llorente, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
An agreement has been reached with Napoli to sign the Spanish striker, who has given his approval to the deal.
The deal will be completed on Monday after Napoli's clash with Verona.
Benevento set sights on RSL's Herrera
Italian side Benevento are eyeing Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, according to Sky Sports Italia.
Benevento have recently been linked to American fullback Bryan Reynolds, who would join the club on loan from Juventus.
However, the report states that Roma have jumped in front of Juve in the race to sign Reynolds as Benevento turn their attention towards a different American defender.
Mbappe explains PSG contract delay
Kylian Mbappe has explained his delay in signing a new deal, admitting that he has not made a decision on his future with Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappe has long been rumoured to be a target for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as his PSG deal winds down.