Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea still paying Lampard’s £75k-a-week salary

Emiliano Martinez almost single-handedly preserved a point for Aston Villa on Saturday by making nine saves in a scoreless draw against Brighton.

Martinez was sold to Villa by Arsenal for £20 million ($26.2m) over the summer and has since been in the form of his life, suggesting his former club may have let him go too easily despite the presence of quality first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

Villa's goalkeeper has kept clean sheets in three of his past four appearances - including one against the Gunners - to help his side into eighth place in the Premier League table. He has recorded 12 clean sheets on the season.

