Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prepare Aguero & Depay signings

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Depay Aguero split
Getty/Goal

Jimenez return a relief for Wolves

2021-05-21T00:00:47Z

Raul Jimenez's encouraging recovery means Wolves can focus on strengthening in defence and midfield this summer, reports the Daily Mail

The Mexico international is expected to return next season after suffering a serious head injury, easing the club's concerns over their depth in attack.

West Brom consider Wilder approach

2021-05-20T22:55:29Z

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could be set for a return to management with West Bromwich Albion, reports the Daily Mail

Wilder was sacked shortly before the Blades were condemned to relegation, but his record in the Championship makes him a logical replacement for the outgoing Sam Allardyce as the Baggies prepare for the drop.

Ramos faces decisive week at Real Madrid

2021-05-20T22:45:57Z

The next week could prove crucial for Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid, reports Marca

The club icon is desperate to prove his fitness in time for the Liga decider against Villarreal on Sunday, a match that could determine whether he receives a contract extension in the Spanish capital.

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Champions League 2020-21
Getty

Abraham at point of no return with Chelsea

2021-05-20T22:35:59Z

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has reached the point of no return at Stamford Bridge, reports the Daily Mail

The striker is set to leave the club in the summer, with Leicester City and West Ham favourites for his signature.

Kane convinced of Tottenham exit

2021-05-20T22:25:40Z

Harry Kane is convinced this will be his final season with Tottenham, reports the Mirror

The striker performed a lap of honour following Spurs' defeat to Aston Villa and is determined to force a move this summer.

Barcelona prepare Aguero & Depay signings (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-05-20T22:15:04Z

Catalans look to strengthen with two new strikers