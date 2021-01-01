Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lamela ready for Spurs goodbye

The Tottenham winger could return to Italy, where he played before moving to London

Erik Lamela is ready to leave Tottenham, reports Area Napoli, with a transfer to Serie A appearing the most likely step.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 but never quite lived up to the hype as a potential Gareth Bale replacement, failing to make even 20 league starts in a season since 2015-16.

While Lamela believes he would be suited to play at Napoli, the club are reportedly hesitant to add the Argentine, wanting instead to bring in more homegrown players.