Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd near deals for Varane and Trippier

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Inter to loan Dalbert out again

2021-07-15T23:00:00Z

Inter will look to loan Dalbert Henrique out once more this season, with the left-back expected to head to Cagliari, says TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 27-year-old arrived from Nice four years ago but has spent the last two terms away from San Siro with Fiorentina and Rennes.

Now, he looks set to move to another home in Italy, with Cagliari holding the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Alioski to land at Galatasaray

2021-07-15T22:40:00Z

Man Utd to land Varane and Trippier (The Sun)

2021-07-15T22:20:00Z

Red Devils to secure defensive duo

Manchester United are poised to make a successful double raid in Madrid for both Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier for a combined £68m ($94m), says The Sun.

The Red Devils' deals for Real Madrid defender Varane and Atletico wing-back Trippier are all but done, with the club expected to announce their arrival later this month.

Both would deliver serious defensive reinforcements to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with the former expected to pen a long-term five-year deal while the latter arrives after winning La Liga at Wanda Metropolitano.