Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd near deals for Varane and Trippier

Inter to loan Dalbert out again
Inter will look to loan Dalbert Henrique out once more this season, with the left-back expected to head to Cagliari, says TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 27-year-old arrived from Nice four years ago but has spent the last two terms away from San Siro with Fiorentina and Rennes.
Now, he looks set to move to another home in Italy, with Cagliari holding the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Alioski to land at Galatasaray
Galatasaray are set to complete the agreement with Gianni Alioski to sign former Leeds fullback as free agent. 🇹🇷 #Galatasaray #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2021
Deal at final stages for Alioski to Gala after talks collapsed with Patrick van Aanholt - no agreement on personal terms with the Dutch LB.
Man Utd to land Varane and Trippier (The Sun)
Red Devils to secure defensive duo
Manchester United are poised to make a successful double raid in Madrid for both Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier for a combined £68m ($94m), says The Sun.
The Red Devils' deals for Real Madrid defender Varane and Atletico wing-back Trippier are all but done, with the club expected to announce their arrival later this month.
Both would deliver serious defensive reinforcements to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with the former expected to pen a long-term five-year deal while the latter arrives after winning La Liga at Wanda Metropolitano.
Reign appoint Harvey as head coach
OL Reign welcomes back Laura Harvey as newly appointed head coach.— OL Reign (@OLReign) July 15, 2021
