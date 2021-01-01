Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd register interest in Coman

Leeds target Brugge winger Noa Lang as Bielsa nears new contract
Leeds are interested in signing Noa Lang from Club Brugge - the Belgian club will try to keep him offering a new contract but Leeds want to open talks. ⚪️🇳🇱 #LUFC #Leeds— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2021
Also, Marcelo Bielsa is expected to sign his new contract with Leeds soon. 🇦🇷
Liverpool's Tsimikas wanted by Fenerbahce
Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is wanted by Fenerbahce - according to Fotomac.
The Turkish club are eager to bring in the 25-year-old on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.
Tsimikas still has fives years to run on his contract at Liverpool, but only played five Premier League minutes in his debut season at Anfield.
I don't care if Kane costs Man Utd £120m, sign him! - Keane
Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to fork out £120 million ($170m/€140m) to sign Harry Kane, despite also admitting to having doubts about the Tottenham striker's leadership skills.
Kane is being tipped to leave Spurs after their latest trophyless season, having openly admitted that he is driven to win the biggest team prizes the game has to offer.
The Red Devils are among those being tipped to make a move for the 27-year-old, and Keane would love to see a deal come to fruition, but has also pinpointed the one area of the striker's game he believes needs to be improved.
Cruzeiro unveil new head coach
Cruzeiro have unveiled new manager Mozart Santos on their official Twitter account.
Mozart, 41, most recently headed Chapecoense.
Barca turn attention to Roma's Pellegrini
Barcelona have turned their attention to Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants are weighing up a bid for the 24-year-old after missing out on Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum, who has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
Pellegrini has just entered the final year of his contract at Roma and has a €30 million (£26m/$37m) buy-out clause.
Sheffield United sign Jess Clarke
Welcome to the Blades, Jess! ⚔ pic.twitter.com/MSPNuPThcy— Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) June 10, 2021