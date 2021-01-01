Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly

Milan are eager to tie Davide Calabria down to fresh terms, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 22-year-old will be handed the chance to extend his stay at San Siro through to 2025, with his annual earning set to increase to €1.6 million.

Milan are hoping to finalise the contract before the end of the season, with Calabria having played a key role in Milan's rise to the top of the Serie A table.