Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG under financial pressure to fund Mbappe deal

Evans leaves Fleetwood for disciplinary reasons
Watford set to part ways with Ivic
Madrid rival Liverpool for Pogba alternative
Real Madrid are ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of Yves Bissouma, according to Defensa Central.
Bissouma has drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba thanks to his performances for Brighton in this season's Premier League.
Vanney set to be new Galaxy coach
Sources tell me LA Galaxy is finalizing a deal to make Greg Vanney its next head coach.— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 19, 2020
Blanc ends four-year exile from management at Al-Rayyan
Former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has ended his four-year exile from management by returning to the dugout at Qatari side Al-Rayyan.
The World Cup winner was relieved of his duties at Parc des Princes back in the summer of 2016.
He had overseen three Ligue 1 title triumphs at PSG, while also claiming a number of domestic cup triumphs.
‘Grealish worth over £100m, Spurs snubbed him at £25m’
Tottenham will be “kicking themselves” at having turned down a £25 million ($34m) deal for Jack Grealish, says Alan Hutton, with the Aston Villa playmaker now worth “£100m ($135m) at least".
Back in the summer of 2018, with Villa stuck in the Championship, Spurs tabled a big-money offer for a talented playmaker.
They refused to bow to pressure after seeing an initial approach knocked back, with questions asked in north London of whether Grealish was worth taking a sizeable gamble on.
Llorente on brink of Samp switch
Sampdoria are closing on a deal to sign forward Fernando Llorente from Napoli.Napolicalcionews is quoting Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla who claims a deal could be finalised this week.
Fiorentina not in the hunt for Piatek or Milik
Fiorentina will not make moves for Hertha Berlin’s Krzysztof Piatek or Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik in January, the club’s director of sport Daniele Prade has said.
Football Italia quote him as saying in an interview with Sky Sport: “We tried to do it in July, but now we are not considering them.”
PSG under financial pressure to finance Mbappe deal
Financial pressures are hampering Paris Saint-Germain’s ability to retain Kylian Mbappe.
PSG are one of the richest clubs in the world, but their revenues have been hit hard by the pandemic.
As is claiming that PSG may be forced to sell the likes of Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes, but that still might not be enough to finance a new contract for Mbappe.
Zlatan setback won't change Milan plans
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered an injury setback, but AC Milan will not be forced into the transfer market as a response.
"Ibrahimovic's injury will not change our transfer strategy," Coach Stefano Pioli said.
Four clubs keen on Zinchenko
Man City open to offers for defender
Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko, claims 90min.
Wolves, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham are all said to have sounded out a move for the Ukranian left-back.
Beckham wants Romero from Man Utd
David Beckham is, according to The Athletic, plotting a raid on his former employers at Manchester United.
The Red Devils legend, who is now owner of MLS side Inter Miami, remains keen on luring Argentina international goalkeeper Sergio Romero – who is out of favour at Old Trafford – to Florida.
Zidane expects Ramos to remain at Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane believes Sergio Ramos will sign a new contract at Real Madrid and spend “many years” with the club, but the Frenchman insists he is not looking for fresh terms of his own.
The Blancos boss has said: “With Sergio Ramos, I see him staying for many years. He’s looking after himself well and I’m not surprised about what he’s achieving.”
James doesn’t want to leave on loan
Man Utd winger wants to stay at Old Trafford
Daniel James intends to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The Wales international has seen a move to Leeds mooted again heading into the new year, but he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place.
'Messi will decide his future, not Barcelona'
Lionel Messi will decide for himself what his future holds, says former Barcelona man Edmilson.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Atalanta beat Napoli to Kovalenko signing
Atalanta are close to completing a deal to sign Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Kovalenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 24-year-old will likely join on a free transfer at the end of the season with Shakhtar unwilling to let him leave in January.
Napoli had also been linked with a move.
Man City could recall Roberts from loan
Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts could have his loan spell at Middlesbrough cut short due to a lack of playing time at the Championship club, reports Teesside Live.
Boro will hold talks with Roberts and his representatives ahead of the January transfer window. Manager Neil Warnock is expected to move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie when the window opens.
Celtic eye Osayi-Samuel
Celtic will hold talks with QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in January, claims Football Insider.
The 22-year-old is out of contract at the Championship club at the end of the season.
Lingard wanted by Sheffield United
Sheffield United are interested in signing Jesse Lingard on loan in January, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Lingard's only appearances at Manchester United this season have come in the Carabao Cup.
Nuno to seek Jimenez replacement in January
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested he will be seeking a replacement for the injured Raul Jimenez in January.
"We need to rebalance the squad," he said. "I am not happy because unfortunately we had a huge situation with one of our important players.
"The transfer window is a window of opportunity for all the clubs to rebalance their squads. It can be players coming in, or players going out. We are ready to react if that is the case."
Gerrard won't scupper title bid with January sales
Steven Gerrard says he won't jeopardise Rangers' title challenge by selling any key players in January.
"None of our big players will be going anywhere in January. I’m well aware of the club’s situation and what we need to do moving forward," he said.
"Of course I totally understand that at some point we will have to trade someone. I’m not naive enough to think that we won’t have to do that."
'Arsenal should replace Arteta with Vieira'
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas says Mikel Arteta should be sacked.
"I think maybe the issue at the moment is that Mikel Arteta is not the right manager. For me he doesn't have that experience to manage a big club," Gallas told Ladbrokes.
"If they have to sack Mikel Arteta, they have to choose Patrick Vieira to replace him, and I'm sure all the fans would love it."
Mourinho contacts Modric over Spurs return
Ballon d'Or winner spent four years at Tottenham
Jose Mourinho has been in contact with Luka Modric over a return to Tottenham, journalist Eduardo Inda has told El Chiringuito.
Modric is reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over a new contract but Mourinho may try to pry him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
Heinze takes Atlanta job
⚡️ #ATLUTD adds Gabriel Heinze as Head Coach of the 5-Stripeshttps://t.co/IILyNI5CYk— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 19, 2020
Inter rival Barcelona for Wijnaldum
Conte's side eye Eriksen-style deal
Inter are competing with Barcelona to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, claims TuttoMercatoWeb.
The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season but Inter may look to swoop with a bid in January, as they did to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham last year.
Van Gaal offered way out of retirement
Louis van Gaal may be offered the chance to come out of retirement and take over as Chile manager, reports VI.
Current incumbent Reinaldo Rueda is on the verge of an early exit from the job as he wants to return to his native Colombia.
Jose Pekerman, Gabriel Heinze and Felipe Scolari are also mentioned as potential applicants.
Valencia want Benfica defender Ferro
Ancelotti opens door to move for Juventus outcast Khedira
Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is open to a January move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.
Khedira has been left out in the cold by Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, with the 33-year-old yet to play a single minute this season.Read the full story on Goal
Saint-Etienne chase Slimani
Saint-Etienne are determined to land Leicester's Islam Slimani in the January transfer window, reports Le10Sport.
Slimani is out of contract in June, but the Ligue 1 side want him on loan for what remains of the 2020-21 season.
Blanc set for Qatar move
Former France and Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc will continue his career in Qatar, reports RMC Sport.
Blanc will take the reins at Al Rayyan, his first job since leaving Parc des Princes in 2016.
Club Brugge interested in Dike
Daryl Dike has emerged as a transfer target for Club Brugge, claims Transfermarkt.
The Orlando City forward, 20, has been in fine form in MLS this season, scoring eight goals and laying on three more for his side.
Premier League clubs to ignore players returning from China
Premier League clubs are unwilling to consider bids for a host of stars ready to quit the Chinese Super League, claims the Daily Mail.
New salary restrictions in the Asian country mean the end for the mega contracts that enticed the likes of Oscar, Paulinho and Marouane Fellaini to move in recent seasons.
Barca prepared to sell Coutinho
Man Utd shortlist five director of football candidates
Manchester United are considering five hopefuls to fill the director of football position, reports the Daily Record.
Luis Campos, Paul Mitchell and Mark Overmars are among the possible recruits, as United seek to address what has become a frequent request from the club's fans who are unsatisfied with the Reds' transfer policy.
Bronico signs for Charlotte FC
Ready to represent the Carolinas!— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) December 18, 2020
👋 @Bronibro13 https://t.co/DrsDeBZFq4
Rashford to sign new £300k a week Man Utd deal
Forward to receive raise on £200,000-a-week wages
Marcus Rashford is in line for a lucrative new contract at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.
The forward will sign an extension in the new year which will bolster his £200,000-a-week salary, having impressed for the Reds so far in 2020-21.