Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prioritise Depay signing

Bayern’s Martinez to make Athletic return?
Athletic Club hope to bring Javi Martinez back from Bayern Munich, according to AS.
The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Basque side believe he can strengthen their side for the 2021-22 campaign.
Real Madrid want to sell Varane
Raphael Varane has been deemed a sellable asset by Real Madrid.
AS says the Spanish giants are willing to sacrifice the centre-back to raise funds for other purchases.
The club are eager to sign David Alaba for free this summer, while they are still working on convincing Sergio Ramos to take a 10 per cent wage cut and sign a new deal.
Barcelona prioritise Memphis signing (RMC)
Netherlands and Lyon star is available for free this summer
Memphis Depay is still a top summer target for Barcelona, RMC Sport says.
The Spanish side have been heavily linked with the Lyon star over the last year and still hope to land him for free when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.
AC Milan and Lazio want Rico
AC Milan and Lazio are interested in signing goalkeeper Sergio Rico this summer, Estadio Deportivo claims.
The 27-year-old has been limited to just 10 Ligue 1 appearances at Paris Saint-Germain this season and is looking for more regular playing time. He could find what he is looking for in Serie A.
Tottenham & West Ham target Johnstone available for £10m
West Brom are demanding £10 million ($14m) for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Evening Standard reports.
Tottenham and West Ham are eyeing the shot stopper and he looks certain to leave the Baggies in the next transfer window.