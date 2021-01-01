Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has admitted that he hopes to return to Spain at some point in his career, potentially alerting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 22-year-old is considered one of Europe's top young players and has impressed in the Bundesliga following his switch from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.

Asked about his future, Olmo told Sport Bild: "I would be lying if I said that it is not my goal to play in my home country at some point."

On possible interest from Real, Barca and Atletico Madrid, Olmo added: “I don't think about that. I am really focused on Leipzig."