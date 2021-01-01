No Ibra extension talks yet
AC Milan are keen to tie down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a contract extension, although talks have not yet begun, TMW reports.
Club officials Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis have made it clear that they would like the striker to remain at the club, but the Swede does not want to rush into anything as he wants to be sure his body is still in good enough shape to play another season in the top tier of Italian football.
De Bruyne irritated by City's Messi pursuit (Athletic)
Wage demands causing unrest
Kevin De Bruyne is annoyed that Manchester City have offered him a new contract worth slightly less than what he currently makes despite the fact that they appear to have the necessary funds to pay Lionel Messi's exorbitant wages, The Athletic claims.
The report does, however, go on to state that City would likely cave to De Bruyne's financial demands in order to preserve squad harmony.
Montpellier move for Thuler
Montpellier are closing in on Flamengo defender Matheus Thuler, l'Equipe reports, with the 21-year-old seen as the long-term successor to Hilton, 43.
Negotiations are said to be going well with regards to a one-year loan with an option to buy for around €4.7 million.
Domenech out, Kombouare in at Nantes
Nantes have parted ways with Raymond Domenech, with Antoine Kombouare taking his place as the club's head coach.
Le FC Nantes annonce l’arrivée d’𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗲́ au poste d’entraîneur principal afin que le Club amorce un nouvel élan pour conserver sa place dans l’Élite.— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) February 10, 2021
Par cette nomination, le Club annonce également sa décision de se séparer de Raymond Domenech. pic.twitter.com/yxo9yKP1Of
Toney emerges as West Ham target
Brentford forward Ivan Toney could become a primary summer transfer target for West Ham, writes Eurosport.
The 24-year-old is billed as a pure goalscorer who could slot directly into a starting role.
He's produced 21 goals and seven assists in the Championship this campaign.
Isco's frustration at being 'ignored' grows
The front section of Mundo Deportivo's Thursday newspaper claims out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco wants to leave after being "ignored again" in the team's latest La Liga match against Getafe.
He was relegated to a substitute role despite a rash of injuries in the squad.
Juventus plot raid for Arsenal youngster
FC Cincinnati nears deal for midfielder
FC Cincinnati is closing in on a deal to sign Luciano Acosta from Atlas, writes The Athletic.
Acosta previously played in MLS for D.C. United and, because D.C. United still holds his rights, it would receive compensation for Acosta going to Cincinnati.
Lasarte hired to manage Chile national team
🤝 ¡Bienvenido, Profe!— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) February 10, 2021
🇨🇱⚽️ Martín Lasarte es el nuevo Director Técnico de #LaRoja
🔗 https://t.co/uDyr6TGiUN pic.twitter.com/0BFAjBWctj
Liverpool ordered to pay Elliott fee
Liverpool were ordered by a tribunal to pay Fulham an initial fee of £1.7 million for Harvey Elliott after the Reds signed Elliott in 2019. That figure could ultimately rise to £4 million depending on whether certain conditions are met.
Falcao linked to River Plate transfer
Bristol Rovers sack manager after 19 games
Man Utd to face multiple Pogba pursuits this summer
PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Pogba (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United avoided all-out war with Paul Pogba earlier this campaign, but that doesn't mean they will be able to keep him long-term.
In fact, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all said to be eyeing a splashy move for Pogba this summer if they can't secure Lyon's Houssem Aouar, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Chelsea will give Kepa another chance before considering sale
New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has vowed to give embattled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga another chance of earning a place at the club before looking to sell him.