Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ready to win battle for Skriniar

Chelsea youngster set to sign long-term contract extension
Chelsea academy graduate Lewis Hall is all set to commit his future to the Blues by signing a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2025 as per Football London.
The 18-year-old midfielder made his first team debut during the 2021/22 season and in January 2022 he became the youngest player to start in an FA Cup game for Chelsea at the age of 17 years and 122 days when he featured against Chesterfield United.
Arsenal want Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Lindstrom
Arsenal may look to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Linstrom in January according to Calciomercato.
Along with the Gunners, six other European clubs namely Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also expressed their desire to sign the 22-year-old midfielder who is valued at around £17million
Chalobah could join Roma in January
Chelsea in talks with Inter over Lukaku's permanent transfer
Romelu Lukaku moved back to Inter Milan on loan this summer just one year after completing a record £98m move to Chelsea and the Blues are now considering permanently selling the player to Inter according to CalcioMercato.
The Premier League club has reportedly held talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta over a permanent transfer of the Belgian international.
Newcastle want Dynamo Kyiv’s Tsygankov
Newcastle United are interested in signing Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov in January according to Jeunes Footeux.
Along with the Magpies, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves and West Ham are also keen to secure Tsygankov's signature. The player's current contract with his club expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.
Moyes confirms West Ham were close to signing Onana
West Ham United manager David Moyes suggested that they were in talks to sign Amadou Onana in the summer but the player eventually joined Everton.
Speaking to reporters, Moyes stated, "We were close. It was just one of the periods of the transfer window where I have got to say it was very stressful and difficult to get things done and this was one of the periods where we just couldn’t quite get this one over the line. We were looking to bring him in. He’s an up and coming player and for long periods, we thought we would have got him but it didn’t quite work and he ended up at Everton.”
Brighton in talks with Roberto de Zerbi to replace Potter
Man Utd eye Tielemans signing in January
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.
Arsenal had shown interest in signing the Belgian midfielder in the summer transfer window but the Foxes at that time refused to let the player leave.
Chelsea set to enter race to sign Bellingham
Chelsea are ready to compete in a four-way race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham according to The Sun.
The Blues will face stiff competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in securing the English midfielder's signature.
Arsenal don't have recall clause in Balogun loan
Folarin Balogun has started life on loan at Reims brilliantly. In his seven Ligue 1 games this season, he has scored five goals and registered two assists.
Should Arsenal want him to return to North London at some point this season, they won't have the opportunity. All Nigeria Soccer have claimed that his move to France does not include a recall clause.
Juventus eyeing Odriozola
Alvaro Odriozola has really struggled for game time during his time at Real Madrid and many might have even forgotten that he is still on the books at the Bernabeu.
Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that Juventus are willing to take him off the hands of the European champions but the fee might be a sticking point.
Roma leading the race for January loan signing of Chalobah
Trevoh Chalobah didn't get the summer transfer he might have desired and has only made one appearance for Chelsea this season.
As per Football Transfers, the Blues will sanction a loan exit for the youngster in January and Jose Mourinho's Roma are understood to be at the front of the queue for his signature.
Premier League scouts watch impressive Diaby Champions League display
Moussa Diaby is a player who has caught the attention of plenty of Europe's elite clubs. Although, he comes at a significant cost after standing out in the Bundesliga and in Europe for Bayer Leverkusen.
90min have claimed that officials from Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were in attendance for the German side's Champions League win against Atletico in midweek.