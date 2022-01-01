Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ready to win battle for Skriniar

Chelsea academy graduate Lewis Hall is all set to commit his future to the Blues by signing a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2025 as per Football London.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his first team debut during the 2021/22 season and in January 2022 he became the youngest player to start in an FA Cup game for Chelsea at the age of 17 years and 122 days when he featured against Chesterfield United.