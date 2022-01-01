Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd linked to Bayern defender Hernandez

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lucas Hernandez Bayern Munich 2021-22
Getty Images

Man Utd linked to Bayern defender Hernandez (Fichajes)

2022-03-12T23:50:00.000Z

Defender could be an eventual replacement for struggling Harry Maguire

Manchester United are a potential destination for Bayern Munich centre-back Lucas Hernandez, writes Fichajes.

The Red Devils are said to be considering their options with Harry Maguire struggling to find his form, and Hernandez is said to be open to a move outside Germany.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also considered possible landing spots for the 26-year-old.

Man Utd could offer Mata coaching role

2022-03-12T23:35:00.000Z

Manchester United could offer midfielder Juan Mata a coaching role so he can stay at the club when he becomes a free agent after this season, claims the Sun.

The 33-year-old is said to be taking management classes but does hold interest as a player in Italy and Spain.

Newcastle to enter Phillips chase

2022-03-12T23:25:00.000Z

Newcastle are set to enter the chase for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.

They'll have to battle Aston Villa, among other Premier League teams, for the England midfielder's signature.

Phillips starred at last year's Euros and has been a highly regarded transfer target for Premier League sides ever since.

Tete gaining Premier League interest

2022-03-12T23:00:00.000Z