Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan hold Bailly interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Eric Bailly Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

Charlotte FC select Bender first in MLS SuperDraft

2022-01-11T23:50:00.000Z

Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Benjamin Bender with the first pick of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft as the expansion club prepares for its debut season.

Bender will head to Charlotte after playing two seasons at Maryland, having earned honors as a first team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year selection after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 18 games.

Read the full story on GOAL!

AC Milan hold Bailly interest (Romano)

2022-01-11T23:40:00.000Z

Man Utd centre-back could leave Old Trafford this month

Belotti turns down Al Hilal offer

2022-01-11T23:30:00.000Z

Everton consider El Ghazi approach

2022-01-11T23:25:00.000Z

Everton are considering a loan approach for Aston Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old has made nine Premier League appearances this year and is coming off a 10-goal campaign last term.

Burton confirm Kokolo

2022-01-11T23:20:00.000Z