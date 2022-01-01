Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: LA Galaxy move for PSG's Ramos

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Guardiola speaks out on Fernandinho future

2022-02-28T23:55:59.000Z

LA Galaxy move for PSG's Ramos

2022-02-28T23:35:48.000Z

MLS side looking to take defender on free transfer

LA Galaxy have enquired about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, according to Footmercato.

The ex-Real Madrid idol has barely featured for PSG since his move, and the Galaxy are looking to take advantage by securing a free transfer.

Barcelona close on Kessie deal

2022-02-28T23:25:20.000Z

Barcelona are on the verge of securing the arrival of Franck Kessie, reports Sport.

The Milan midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is all but certain to sign for the Blaugrana on a free transfer this summer.

PSG step up efforts to renew with Mbappe

2022-02-28T23:15:48.000Z

Forward is yet to commit to either current club or Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are ratcheting up the pressure in their bid to keep Kylian Mbappe, reports Marca.

The forward has long been expected to sign with Real Madrid at the end of his contract, but his current club are pulling out all the stops to convince him to extend - while the PSG support have also appealed to him to commit his future to Parc des Princes.

Uruguay legend Abreu sacked by Always Ready

